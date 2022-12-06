Final Fantasy V is celebrating its 30th anniversary in Japan today! Geez.
Released on the Super Famicom on 6th December 1992, Final Fantasy V was a return to the Job System set-up of Final Fantasy and Final Fantasy III on the NES. It's also sandwiched between what many consider two of the best Final Fantasy games ever — Final Fantasy IV and Final Fantasy VI — and because of its lack of an official English localisation on the SNES (fans had to wait until 1999's PS1 rerelease), it doesn't always get the love it deserves.
While its story may be on the simpler side, Final Fantasy V is rightly lauded for its massive Job System. Simplifying things from III, Final Fantasy V gives you 22 jobs (and four additional ones in the GBA version) to play around with, and plenty of them are new. While classics like Knight, Black Mage, and Monk all return, but a few now-iconic classes were introduced in this entry such as Blue Mage, Samurai, Chemist, and that bell-ringing classic Geomancer.
In Final Fantasy V, jobs were easier than ever to level up and swap between, and you could learn skills from those jobs and equip at least one skill on another job — with Freelancer being able to equip two. It's endlessly addicting, especially as there's no penalty for swapping between jobs.
In recent years, this Super Famicom favourite has been getting some new-found attention. Though the game is perhaps most famous nowadays for the hugely popular event Four Job Fiesta, where players are randomly assigned four jobs and they can only play as those four jobs for the whole game.
Square Enix itself has gotten involved in the celebrations, sharing this incredible acoustic arrangement of one of the game's most iconic pieces of music, 'Battle at the Big Bridge'.
Of course, if you're a Final Fantasy fan, you're probably aware that the entire series is approaching a huge milestone in the next couple of weeks — and we might be joining in the celebrations there too — but we wanted to celebrate Final Fantasy V too. Most recently, Final Fantasy V was rereleased in Pixel Remaster form (which we're still waiting to see on Switch, Square!).
So, happy birthday to what is one of the most influential games in the series — Final Fantasy V! Let us know what you think of this classic in the comments, and join us in begging for those Pixel Remasters on Switch — again!
Comments (5)
Fantastic game and series, would love to see the pixel remasters on Switch and PS5
The music for this game was amazing, which is to be expected. But the plot and characters were not nearly as memorable as other entries in the series.
The job system and gameplay though? Easily the best out of all the NES/SNES trilogies. They took everything that worked from FFIII and made it sing.
I feel similarly about X-2. Not saying FFX was perfect, but X2 felt like a cheap cash grab... except for the fantastic Dress Sphere battle system which immediately took me back to how well FFV handles their job system.
I waited way too long to play this one and really loved it. I mean, sure, I played it with the ability to speed up which did help quite a bit with grinding. It’s still brilliant though, the focus on gameplay reminded me of Dragon Quest IX.
I enjoyed this game. Not as much as FFIV (my first FF) or FFVI (the gold standard), but it was a fun game. I remember playing through this game before the first release of the official translation in Final Fantasy Anthology on PS1, when the only way I could play it was a fan translation on an emulator.
Just couldn't get into V. I loved the job system, but I really struggled to get interested in the characters and story.
Maybe I'll give it another shot if it comes Switch.
Tap here to load 5 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...