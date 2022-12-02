If you enjoy lifestyle sims like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and are looking for something else to play, now is a great time to revisit Team17's Hokko Life. A new post on the publisher's official website reveals the Nintendo Switch version of the game has just been updated.

Hokko Life made its debut on Nintendo's hybrid system back in September, and has now been updated with some performance fixes (such as improving FPS drops) and resolved some pesky bugs. As part of this update, the team has also "laid the ground work" for the next game update, which will apparently be coming soon.

"We’ve been working on the issues surrounding save game storage getting full and improving the messaging around them. We have also laid the ground work for the next update, which will be coming soon, where players will be able to manage their created items and control their save space usage. This functionality is still in the works, but we wanted to get this performance patch out ASAP to fix a lot of other pesky bugs!"

A patch for PS4 and Xbox One is coming! We just know Switch players have been struggling, so wanted to get this patch out ASAP! Thank you for your patience! — Hokko Life (@hokkolife) December 1, 2022

Performance Update Patch Notes (1st December 2022)

Fixed multiple issues where the user would get disconnected or disconnection errors.

Fixed multiple crashing issues.

Fixed occasions where the game may stutter.

Fixed Softlock when a save game is clicked twice.

Fixed issue where the player receives the fully grown tree instead of the infant tree after digging. the sapling out of the ground.

Fixed and issue where the tree stumps and tree saplings don’t disappear after digging them up.

Fixed an issue where the game will have no input if the player uses the joy-cons remotely after accessing a menu with them connected to the switch body.

Fixed multiple FPS drops when players open the design tool and catalog tab.

Load time and performance improvements.

Fixed an issue with the Customize design button not working on Sally’s premade designs.

Have you given Hokko Life a go on the Nintendo Switch yet? Leave a comment below.