We love a press release with a ton of puns, and A Little to the Left has them by the bundle. To celebrate the holiday season, the Nova Scotia-based development team Max Inferno have created a "Good Tidyings" event within the game, which comes with "a seasonal spin on normal proceedings." That seasonal spin comes in the form of six new "Yuletide disasters" that need tidying up.

Of course, those surprises are under wraps for the moment, because what kind of monster peeks at an advent calendar early? Each day, from the 22nd December to the 27th, a new, seasonal puzzle will be revealed to players of A Little to the Left, with wintry twists on the tidying puzzle mechanics of the main game.

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the support we’ve received since our November launch," said Max Inferno co-founder Anne Macmillan. "It’s exceeded even our most hopeful expectations, which means that Lukas and I – not forgetting Rookie, who’s answering to ‘Santa Claws’ this month – can continue doing what we love: working on new puzzles and surprises for the future. We hope you enjoy playing with the fresh messes inside our first Holiday Event and that you have a wonderful season."

If you want even more free winter goodies, check out Max Inferno's website for a free download — a DIY printable holiday card, which you can use to present your giftees with a Nintendo eShop card and a hint at which game they should buy with it!

A Little to the Left is also now on sale, with a 15% discount. What great timing!