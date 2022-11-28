A special Nintendo Direct has been announced showcasing the second trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The presentation will take place on Tuesday, November 29th at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00pm EST / 10:00pm GMT / 11:00pm CEST and looks likely to introduce Princess Peach, if the teaser image included in the tweet (below) is anything to go by.

Nintendo also states that no game information will be revealed.





This follows the first trailer which premiered on October 6th and introduced the star-studded movie, due in cinemas on April 7th, 2023.

Nintendo's partner on the film, Illumination, tweeted a higher-resolution image of Peach's Castle — take a look at it below: