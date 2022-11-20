Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Earlier this year in August, THQ Nordic surprised wrestling fans with the news AEW: Fight Forever would be coming to the Nintendo Switch at some point in 2023.

If you're eager to see more, you're in luck - with the publisher releasing a brand new look at the gameplay footage. This title is promoting itself as a fun "pick up and play" experience, transporting players back to the "golden era" of wrestling games. It will feature wrestling icons like Sting, multiple stages and plenty of weapons to punish your opponent. There'll even be mini-games.

"AEW: Fight Forever is going to take you back... Way back to the Golden Age of wrestling games. By combining nostalgic arcade-wrestler feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves, AEW: Fight Forever brings the best of the best from their talent roster together in one game. Career mode, mini-games and more – AEW: Fight Forever is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2023."

