When discussing horror games for the Nintendo Wii, there's one in particular that absolutely dominates the coversation thanks to its astounding impact and enduring legacy: Resident Evil 4: Wii Edition. It's such an important game that some of the other horror titles on the Wii often get overlooked - undeservedly so, in our opinion.
One such game that's still very much worth playing to this day is Silent Hill: Shattered Memories. It launched back at the tail end of 2009 for North America, arriving at a time when public confidence in Konami's survival horror franchise was starting to wane in the wake of disappointing sequels such as Silent Hill: Homecoming. Nevertheless, Shattered Memories remains one of the more critically acclaimed entries to the series, making excellent use of the Wii's unique control capabilities to really immerse players in the experience.
To celebrate, our lovely video producer Zion has spent some time with Shattered Memories' lead designer and writer Sam Barlow to dicuss the game's development, its impact, and his less-than-favourable views on the iconic Silent Hill 3. We'll say no more here, so be sure to check out the video below at your leisure!
I honestly only think of shattered memories when I think of horror on the wii.
That game was amazing.
Also, I often read these articles on my phone in public places, so forcing us to watch the video without a transcript is a little frustrating, although I imagine it let's you guys put out more content, more quickly.
Thanks for reminding us of this classic horror gem!
I bought Shattered Memories a few years ago after beating Silent Hill 1-3 (started SH 4 but didn't finish it) and enjoyed all of them. I couldn't get into it and stopped playing after a while. One of these days I'll have to go back and give it another shot. However, I'm so hyped for Silent Hill 2 remake!
I always wanted to play this game. It’s still in my backlog list all the way to the Wii!!
That and Fragile Dreams: Farewell Ruins of the Moon
Loved this game on Wii. The way it used the Wiimote like a torch was brilliant. And I love how all the little things you do (like exploring the women's toilets) determines the story outcomes.
@YoshiF2 Fragile Dreams is great, but be warned, its gameplay kinda sucks; combat is quite dull and there's a lot of backtracking and repetitive fetch quests. However, its tone and sense of loneliness is fantastic.
Very interesting. I feel that Shattered Memories is kind of forgotten owing to how detached it is from the rest of the series. It's a very interesting entry that deserves to be remembered. I also wish it was its own thing though I don't honestly feel the connections to the original/remake aspect of it are all that interesting.
I completely disagree with his opinion of 3, though, it has its own flavour, does a good job of wrapping things up and should have freed the series to go off and do its own thing. 3, if anything, is a little overlooked in my eyes.
I'll check out the video later but it's always nice to see this game get some attention. I'm a huge SH fan and Shattered Memories is only topped by SH2.
@YoshiF2 Fragile Dreams is a lovely beautifully haunting game even with all its rough edges, you definitely should make that happen.
Its a fantastic game. I remember getting this back in 2010 (game was out in feb in the EU) and it was out around when Heavy Rain released.. and a lot of people were suckered in by the empty promises from Cage.
Shattered Memories suffered from people scoffing at the Wii, but the game was really good in using motion controls (one of the better ones on the system) and the fact it was made by a non-Team Silent dev; people who gave the game a fair shake were pleasantly surprised. Especially the mechanic where your choices slowly change certain aspects of the game was really good, plus the creepy surrounding are good.
What a coincidence, I played this game again a week ago after a nostalgia frenzy. It's crazy how good and atmospheric it looked for Wii standards, still holds up. Still controls like a dream and even though you're rarely under a real threat, still fun - especially the puzzling -, eerie and intriguing as hell. Great forgotten classic
Shattered stinks and is much worse than the original game. lol at this guy trash talking a good SH game.
