There's been a fair number of Switch ports this year alone. Some are surprising, others long-awaited and requested, but every time a game on another system makes its way onto Nintendo's hybrid console, there's always a bit of a debate that often leads to a discussion of the Switch 2, Switch Pro — whatever you want to call it.

The Switch is much less powerful than the PS5 or Xbox Series X, and so whenever games from those systems (and even the PS4/Xbox One), there are always lots of questions. How will the game run on Switch? What will it look like? Does the portability override any potential issues?

We're over five and a half years into the Switch's life, and chatter and rumours about new hardware are getting louder and louder every year. And while many ports such as Alan Wake Remastered and Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection struggle on Switch, others such as Persona 5 Royal, NieR:Automata, and No Man's Sky manage to shine — even with a few small caveats.

So, will new Switch hardware help even these difficult ports? We're not so sure — or at least the lovely video team of Alex, Zion, and Felix aren't. The trio discuss some of the best and worst ports on the Switch and weigh up the pros and cons of porting games to the system.

Check out their thoughts below, and let us know whether you agree with these three fine fellows in the comments!