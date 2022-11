Nintendo yesterday announced the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 content would be delivered next month on December 7th.

The courses included in this third wave include Maple Treeway, Rainbow Road, Boo Lake, Berlin Byways, Rock Rock Mountain, Peach Gardens, London Loop and Merry Mountain. If you're curious to see how these tracks compare to their original counterparts, GameXplain has now put together a side-by-side video: