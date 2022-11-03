Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher XD Inc and developer Freebird Games have announced that Finding Paradise, the sequel to the highly acclaimed To The Moon, will finally launch on Switch later this month on November 18th.

We'd originally reported on the game's Switch launch way back in 2020, with a targeted release of Summer 2021. More than a year later, fans of To The Moon will finally be able to see what all the fuss is about with its direct sequel.

Here's an overview courtesy of the game's eShop page:

"Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live, all the way from the very beginning... but only in their patients' heads.

Due to the severity of the operation, the new life becomes the last thing the patients remember before drawing their last breath. Thus, the operation is only done to people on their deathbeds, to fulfill what they wish they had done with their lives, but didn’t.

Finding Paradise is the 2nd full episode of To the Moon's series. It follows the life of the doctors' new patient, Colin, as they attempt to unravel a life that is split down the middle, and fulfill a wish that appears to be self-contradictory by nature."

If you haven't checked out To The Moon yet, we highly recommend you do so! We gave the game a whopping 9/10 in our review, calling it "a beautiful and thought-provoking exploration of love and loss".