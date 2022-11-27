It's been another exciting year in the world of video games, and as usual, it's now that time of year when outlets around the globe share their own favourites. TIME's website recently revealed its own top 10 for 2022.

First place went to Sony's recent release God of War: Ragnarok. It was followed by another PS5 title. Bandai Namco's award-winning hit Elden Ring took out fourth place, and further down the list were a number of different games that also happen to be available on the Nintendo Switch and eShop.

Here are the 10 best video games of the year, according to TIME:

Unfortunately, none of Nintendo's first-party titles made the cut this year. Last year, Metroid Dread took out the top spot: