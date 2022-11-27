TMNT

It's been another exciting year in the world of video games, and as usual, it's now that time of year when outlets around the globe share their own favourites. TIME's website recently revealed its own top 10 for 2022.

First place went to Sony's recent release God of War: Ragnarok. It was followed by another PS5 title. Bandai Namco's award-winning hit Elden Ring took out fourth place, and further down the list were a number of different games that also happen to be available on the Nintendo Switch and eShop.

Here are the 10 best video games of the year, according to TIME:

  1. God of War: Ragnarok
  2. Horizon: Forbidden West
  3. The Quarry
  4. Elden Ring
  5. Stray
  6. The Last of Us Part 1
  7. Sifu
  8. Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose
  9. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Unfortunately, none of Nintendo's first-party titles made the cut this year. Last year, Metroid Dread took out the top spot:

What do you think of TIME's top 10 for 2022? Would you add or remove any from your own personal list? Leave your thoughts down below.

[source time.com, via mynintendonews.com]