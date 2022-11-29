Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We've been excited for The Garden Path since we found out about it in August 2021, and spoke to its solo developer and illustrator Louis Durrant about its inspiration and its music later that month.

Now, we've got a release window: Spring 2023, just in time for the winter frost to melt and make way for daffodils and snowdrops. Isn't that lovely?

The Garden Path was fully funded through Kickstarter, where Durrant has been dropping regular updates about the game's development.

The game will include real-time gardening progress that continues when you're not playing the game, a cast of strange and wonderful characters, a fishing minigame (of course), and even local multiplayer so you can garden with pals.

