There have been a number of battle royale games released on the Nintendo Switch, but one of the more surprising releases was Pac-Man 99 last April. This game had players trying to outlast their online competitors to be the last player standing.

If you've downloaded it on the Switch, you're definitely not alone, with Bandai Namco recently revealing the game has now had a whopping 9 million downloads.

🎉 This is mighty awesome - PAC-MAN 99 hit 9 million downloads! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/K9U3mnLaGm November 2, 2022

To celebrate this milestone, Bandai Namco is holding a 35% off sale on the Mode Unlock, and 50% off the game's Deluxe Pack in select regions between now and November 20th.