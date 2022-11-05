Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Square Enix has been pumping out RPGs on Nintendo Switch like tomorrow. Apart from the RPG farming sim Harvestella, it also launched Various Daylife on the hybrid system a few months ago via the eShop.

If you've been holding out for a physical version, you're in luck. Online retailers have started listing the physical version of the game for Switch, scheduled for release this December. It seems it will include English, Japanese, Korean, and simplified & traditional Chinese language support on the game card. Pre-orders have gone live, too.





To include English, Japanese, Simplified & Traditional Chinese, & Korean on cart! Various Daylife JRPG from Square Enix will release for the Switch in physical form - and we're shipping worldwide!To include English, Japanese, Simplified & Traditional Chinese, & Korean on cart! pic.twitter.com/G1EWCWYw9D November 3, 2022

This turn-based RPG was originally released on Apple Arcade and includes "character growth through everyday work" - with over 20 job classes and more than 100 types of work. It also features dungeons and an innovative battle system. Here's a bit about the story:

"In the year 211 of the Imperial Era, a new continent was discovered. Explore every last corner as a settler of Antoecia, while living your life to the fullest in the city of Erebia."

You can learn more in our Nintendo Life review: