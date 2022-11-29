Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The term 'launch trailer' is thrown around a lot these days. If, in this instance, you read it used alongside Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion and were instantly struck by fear of missing the game's release, worry not - the launch trailer may well be here, but the launch itself is still on 13th December.

Once we had got past this mild date confusion, there is much to take away from the new trailer. The reunion - previously defined as "more than a remaster" but not a "complete remake" - continues to show its impressive graphics (a step up from the PSP, I'm sure we can all agree) and there is enough nostalgia fuel here to boost even the smallest FF fan.

'Why' by Ayaka makes a return to the soundtrack in this trailer too, potentially pointing to its continued use as the game's theme song again this time around. On top of a score consisting of new arrangements from Takeharu Ishimoto, we've got a feeling that there is going to be more than one track added to our playlist in the coming month.

Of course, the crisp footage shown in the trailer is more than likely captured from the PS5 version of the game, with the Switch edition said to run with expected differences in performance. All of the technical details were outlined by Square Enix earlier this month and can be found in the article below.