There have been a lot of RPG releases this year, but we're not done just yet. Before the end of 2022, Square Enix is releasing Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion on multiple platforms including the Switch.

Ahead of next month's launch on December 13th, the Japanese video game company has released a new trailer titled "More than a remaster" and also shared technical details of the game across each platform.

On the Nintendo Switch, players can expect 1280 x 720 at 30 frames per second in docked mode, and apparently the exact same specs in the game's handheld mode. On next-generation consoles, there'll be a much higher resolution (3840 x 2160) and the game runs at 60 fps. Meanwhile, on PC, Crisis Core can run at a silky smooth 120 fps.

Check out the latest trailer below:

