Sonic Frontiers might not be out until next week, but it seems many have already been able to get their hands on a retail copy of the game. There have also been reports of the new "open-zone" adventure being leaked online, and as mentioned yesterday - there are now story-related spoilers and more floating around.

The spoilers aren't necessarily limited to the story and gameplay, either. It seems some individuals are going beyond this - leaking music tracks from the new game. It's resulted in Sega veteran and Sonic Frontiers sound director Tomoya Ohtani issuing the following message on social media:

"Please don't leak the unreleased Sonic Frontiers tracks and spoil the game to everyone, it makes me sad to see people ruining the experience for others."

Please don't leak the unreleased Sonic Frontiers tracks and spoil the game to everyone, it makes me sad to see people ruining the experience for others.😢 — Tomoya Ohtani / 大谷 智哉 (@Ohtanitter) November 4, 2022

Tomoya Ohtani has previously mentioned how six composers and two arrangers worked on the Sonic Frontiers soundtrack alongside him, and has also mentioned how the game will have over 150 tracks. So a lot of love has gone into it!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

You can read more about the latest leak in our story from yesterday: