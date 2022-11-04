Sega's new game Sonic Frontiers arrives early next week and ahead of release, leaks have started to appear online.

There are reports online of retailers breaking the street date. Apparently, the Switch ROM of the game has now also been uploaded to the internet. We won't go into fine details but just be warned that there are now story-related spoilers and more floating around online.

It seems Sega is doing its best to contain these leaks, with reports it has been shutting down as soon as they appear. Sonic isn't the only game that's been a victim of leaks like this in recent times, either.

PSA: the street date has broken for Sonic Frontiers, and there is some rather spoiler-y content of the game out there now.



We won't be linking to said content, but if you're trying to avoid spoilers, please be very careful out there! — 5 Days to Frontiers ✪ Sonic Stadium ✪ Sonic News (@sonicstadium) November 3, 2022

If you are keen to see more official footage of Sonic Frontiers, Sega has already released a number of videos this week - including the latest Showdown trailer - which seems to be a nice mish-mash of everything the game will offer.