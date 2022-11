Well, it's finally here - after what feels like forever, fans of Sonic the Hedgehog can finally get their hands on the latest "open-zone" entry Sonic Frontiers.

There's definitely been a lot going on with this game in the lead-up. There were concerns about delays, and the initial reveal didn't go down so well, and now we've made it to launch day. As usual, we're curious to know if our community here at Nintendo Life will be picking up the game.