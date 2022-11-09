Rogue Legacy 2 is finally coming to Switch. And, like any good roguelite, it's randomly generating onto Switch... today! Surprise! And the Switch release comes packaged with the Fabled Heroes update, meaning this release has everything you need to start building your legacy.

This genealogical adventure brings more randomised runs, character changes, and skills than you can shake a sword (or a bow and arrow, or a spear, etc.) at. This sequel to the fantastic original — which we loved on Switch — just expands on the already outstanding formula of the first game, which still stands as one of the best examples of the genre to date.

Rogue Legacy 2 brings in heirlooms, which allow you to unlock permanent abilities — but you have to work to find them. But you can also find Relics during your playthroughs, which will entirely change your run. The lovely 3D-rendered world, colourful characters, and precise controls have garnered tons of fans, proving that Cellar Door Games still has it when it comes to roguelites.

No two runs will ever be the same, but building your castle and passing on your traits to your heirs makes this challenging take on the genre addictive and irresistible.

Will you be snatching up Rogue Legacy 2 on Switch later today? Let us know in the comments!