Rogue Legacy 2 is finally coming to Switch. And, like any good roguelite, it's randomly generating onto Switch... today! Surprise! And the Switch release comes packaged with the Fabled Heroes update, meaning this release has everything you need to start building your legacy.

This genealogical adventure brings more randomised runs, character changes, and skills than you can shake a sword (or a bow and arrow, or a spear, etc.) at. This sequel to the fantastic original — which we loved on Switch — just expands on the already outstanding formula of the first game, which still stands as one of the best examples of the genre to date.