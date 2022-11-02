Both Mario Party and Mario Party 2 have rolled their way onto the Switch today thanks to the NSO Expansion Pack, bringing with them waves of party co-op nostalgia (and/or rivalry).
Aside from the minigames, music and those creepy character designs, for many of us one of the biggest memories of the original N64 title is the pain caused by rotating the Control Stick with the palm of your hand - hey, that boat isn't going to paddle itself. Fortunately, Nintendo has issued a warning which precedes the original Mario Party this time round, reminding us to rotate the control stick using our thumb, not our palm.
When loading up the title from the NSO Nintendo 64 Library, the following message now appears on screen:
CAUTION: Some individuals may experience skin irritation and/or damage the Control Stick if they rotate it with the palm of their hand. Nintendo recommends the Control Stick be rotated with the thumb only.
Now, a warning such as this may seem obvious to those out there who are coming to the game for the first time. Sure, if the controls are hurting your hands why not just use them like they are intended to be used? But you weren't there, man. You weren't there.
For many of us, using our palms was the only way to get a heads up in minigames such as 'Paddle Battle,' 'Cast Aways' and 'Tug O' War'. It may have hurt, but what's a game of Mario Party without a little pain (physical and emotional)? The Joy-Cons' Control Sticks sure are more comfortable than those barbed wire-encrusted ends on the N64, but with drifting and other worries on our minds today, we'd say that the new warning is probably for the best.
This message follows a similar one that appears at the start of Mario Party Superstars, warning people not to cause themselves a mischief while playing two of the classic stick rotators.
Back in the hazy days of the 1990s when Mario Party was first released, Nintendo offered out gaming gloves to all those who had been injured by excessive Control Stick rotation. Today's pre-game warning seems to be a slightly more cost-effective method on the Big N's part, we'd say.
Here's hoping that nobody gets hurt this time around; although in the heat of a Mario Party battle, we doubt that will be possible.
What are your memories of Mario Party? Roll to move down into the comments and let us know!
Comments (25)
I give this article a thumbs up 👍
It looks very complicated and uncomfortable to play Mario Party N64 with N64 controller.
I think other party games by 3rd party developers are more interesting than Mario Party N64 games.
its not that bad in the age of rubber control sticks, but joycons sticks look so sensitive they'd probably snap off from the rotation
Saying use your thumb is all good until you're losing and need to use your palm to win.
Or just fail the mini game on purpose.
That "MISS!" sound is just genius haha
Give me a chance to get an N64 controller before warning me about the damage it may cause to me.
People need to get some calluses on their hands, like we veterans did back when we were young!
And this is why competitive gameplay is blursed. Among other reasons.
I ignored this warning in Superstars and ended up with a blister on my palm. It really hurt. Do not recommend.
I didn’t think to use my thumb but I don’t remember getting blistered. Good on Nintendo to make the warning more prominent. If my thumb doesn’t work, I guess I could use a cloth, which is probably what I did!
The ONLY way to win that tug-o-war minigame is to burn a hole in the palm of your hand.
Nintendo knows this. Why you telling people to lose on purpose, Nintendo?
@boxyguy I think it’s to cover the people who use the N64 Bluetooth controllers that Nintendo sells.
Yeah it's good that Nintendo included a warning to the game. They don't want to get sued, like they almost did last time. Now the warning is there for a reason, so if players choose to disregard it and play the mini game with there palm instead of their thumb, well...then that's their problem 🤷♂️
@Bunkerneath How are we 12 comments in and only mention of this?
I have two of the controller's, but I'll be damned if I'm letting anyone get their hands on them for party games!
This game destroyed my hands and even worse my controller!
Thanks for the warning 20 years later Nintendo.
ha ha ha, Nintendo should start selling gloves to play Mario Party!!!
I never liked the N64 controller. It was weird looking and the thumb stick on it was hard plastic and had no padding. Plus it wore out really easy. Frankly it was a mess of a controller.
Only a heathen would suggest something like that!
@Browny Probably because Nintendo is sending a message to players who play the minigame with their palm instead of their thumb: Cheaters never prosper, lol.
I'm just gonna stick to Mario Party 2 instead
Hehe I was one of the kids who hurt their palm with Mario Party and the infamous Shy Guy doll minigame trying to get over 50 rotations. Worth it.
YOU CAN'T STOP ME
Jokes aside, aren't there like a bunch of unlockable stages in this one? You're going to have to play a lot of these stick-rotating mini games. I hope they put out an SP version with everything unlocked.
You’re not a real gamer if Mario Party hasn’t made you bleed
