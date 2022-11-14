Santa Monica Studios' God of War: Ragnarok recently launched to critical acclaim (including a glowing review from our good pals over at Push Square), and its director Eric Williams has recently shared some of the games that inspired him and influenced his career.
Speaking with IGN (thanks, GoNintendo), Williams listed off five classic NES titles that informed how he approaches various aspects of game design, including combat, statistics, and day/night cycles. As expected, a few of his choices might seem pretty obvious to many of our readers here, but there are a couple that might come as a bit of a surprise.
The first game listed is, of couse, The Legend of Zelda. While not exactly a game that ranks highly in Nintendo's Zelda franchise these days, the impact of its introduction on the NES cannot be overstated. Williams states that “being from the Midwest and playing in the woods as a kid made this game feel so familiar and fantastical all at the same time.”
The second is Castlevania II: Simon's Quest. The sophomore entry to the Castlevania franchise, Simon's Quest is often left in the shadow of both its predecessor and immediate sequel, but Williams is a big fan of the game's “town, the day/night, the insane secrets”, and "the monster mythology."
Next up is Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!!, a game that we just recently covered in out regular Box Art Brawl feature. Williams is a big fan of the combat showcased here (as are we!) and states that “the patterns, mechanics, techniques, and challenge of this game informed all of my early notions of what a “good” combat system should be.”
The fourth game is Baseball Stars, an SNK game that became particularly successfull in the US when it launched in 1989. It was well received by critics at the time for its gameplay, but Williams found more inspiration from the game's economy mechanics, stating that "this game had a salary system that taught me the fundamentals of stats and economy systems.”
Finally, the last game listed by Williams is River City Ransom, a title that the director states influenced his approach to themes within video games. He states, “theme is very important to me and this game’s theme of being a 'kid' was so strong. Playground gangs, sports, weapons, comics to learn abilities, even the low money cap felt like lunch money or allowance values true of the time.”
So there you have it! It's always nice to see how the creators behind some of the world's most critically acclaimed games find their inspiration. Even though NES games may well seem somewhat primitive to youngsters these days, there's absolutely no denying the varying influence they had on modern gaming. Nice one, NES!
Have you played Ragnarok yet? Do you agree with Williams' assessments on these five NES games? Let us know!
[source ign.com, via gonintendo.com]
Comments (18)
The man has good taste, no doubt about it.
I just got Ragnarok from my wife and I look forward to diving into it.
@Freek you shall not be disappointed. I am 20 hours in and savoring every moment, from the scenery to the lore, everything is just monumental in this game. Not looking forward to beating it.
@nymbosox
Awesome to hear.
I loved the 2018 version so I'm sure I will enjoy this.
That would explain his amazing art direction, I want more developers to share what inspires them, so they can inspire others!
@Freek I highly recommend a 4k tv that supports 120 gHz or higher to get the best performance. To date, No game on PS5 looks this gorgeous.
God of Bore more like.
"While not exactly a game that ranks highly in Nintendo's Zelda franchise these days"
Whatcha talkin bout, Ollie? 😲
That Legend of Zelda thing was fine. They should try to make a modern sequel.
@Quarth https://www.nintendolife.com/guides/best-zelda-games-of-all-time
The Legend of Zelda ranks 19th out of the 23 games listed here.
Enjoyed all the games in this series. The final part in the original trilogy was spectacular, but the 2018 reboot-quel was among the best of the last gen. Ragnarok is the next game I'll be buying.
River City Ransom is an often forgotten gem. Everyone loves it but it rarely gets mentioned
He got inspiration on NES games? That's explain why current days God of War games has a playtime as long as a 32kb NES game.
@TheCrabMan 😒😒😒 There's always one.....
Punchout as the underlying basis for a combat system is so interesting. I had never thought about its mechanics as part of something bigger where you can, like, move around and stuff.
The man has good taste in games.
I've been replaying the 2018 god of war before diving into Ragnarok and i remember early on it was being compared to Metroid and zelda. It's just so good! It's the ultimate way to revitalize a series that good as it was had started to become stale and predictable.
Now that they've said this won't be a trilogy i have to wonder what's next? Will we end up playing as Atreas for the next game with his own story or will kratos travel to a new land fighting some other type of mythological creatures? Possibly go back to a Greek setting? It'll be interesting to find out.
Baseball Stars was a great game! Cool to see it mentioned as something Williams remembers and continue ms to draw inspiration from to this day.
GoW Ragnarok is goty for me. TotK will likely win 2023
