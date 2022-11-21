

It's widely known that before the Nintendo Switch became official in 2016, the console was once known as the 'NX'. The codename, similar to the GameCube's 'Dolpin', the Wii's 'Revolution', and the Wii U's 'Project Cafe', was really all we had to go on regarding what Nintendo was cooking up in its R&D department.

Now, however, thanks to the discovery of a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe prototype, the internal animated logo for the NX can now be viewed in all its glory (thanks for the spot, Eurogamer). Check it out:

The Nintendo Switches Codename was the NX and this was an early Logo / Boot Up animation used during development of the Console ( It was found in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Prototype ) This was never seen outside Nintendo pic.twitter.com/B1bS5zCKOu November 20, 2022

Looks pretty straightforward, right? We're fans of the little circle thing that swirls around, but otherwise, it's just your bog standard logo. Still, it's a neat discovery that, until now, had not been seen outside of Nintendo itself.

Of course, the NX would go on to become the Nintendo Switch and the rest is, as they say, history. The console has gone on to become Nintendo's highest selling home console with over 114 million units sold, putting it behind only the Game Boy and the Nintendo DS.