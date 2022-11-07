We are so very close now to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's release next week on 18th November, and predictably certain game-spoiling leaks have started appearing online.

This specific leak appears to have stemmed from someone managing to get their hands on a copy of the game prior to its official release date, though it is unclear as to whether this has been a product of a retailer missing the mark or if the game has been attained by other means.

This has resulted in a whole host of spoiler-filled content being posted on Twitter and elsewhere, detailing never-revealed features.

All this is to say that if you are keen to go into Scarlet and Violet completely fresh and knowing very little, then we recommend being careful on the old socials. Be it through muting keywords or temporarily unfollowing certain accounts, whatever you need to do to match the real-life equivalent of a Repel item, you should do so now.

The spoilers follow the already expansive list of official Scarlet and Violet content reveals that are being brought to us in the run-up to the game's release. Be it from an official or unofficial source, dodging spoilers at the moment is harder than walking along Route 3 without locking eye contact with another trainer.

Of course, this is just the latest in a long line of high-profile releases to have content leaked prior to release. We were dodging Splatoon 3 spoilers back in September and just last week we learned that Sonic Frontiers content was popping up all over the place.

All this is to say, Pokémon spoiler season is once again upon us. Brace for impact.