After skipping October, it's Splatfest time once again in Splatoon 3! And in anticipation of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's launch next week, it has to be a Pokémon-themed one, doesn't it?

And Splatoon is asking the age-old question that longtime Pokémon fans agonise over with every new Pokémon generation — which Starter type will you choose? Or, as Nintendo puts it "What's your partner Pokémon type?".

As with every Splatoon 3 Splatfest, you'll get to pick from one of three teams - Grass-type, represented by Shiver; Fire-type, represented by Frye; and Water-type, represented by Big Man (he may as well be Mantine, after all). Perhaps your potential Scarlet & Violet starter type is influencing your vote?

The #Splatoon3 x Pokémon collaboration Splatfest starts tomorrow! Have you voted for a team in Splatsville’s Square yet? pic.twitter.com/gSPDtF4zVe November 11, 2022

The last Splatfest, which took place in September, put your deserted island accompaniments up against each other — Gear, Grub, or Fun. And Team Gear won.

