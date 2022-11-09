Trust Devolver Digital to deliver something pretty unusual — and fun-looking. One of the surprise announcements from today's Indie World Showcase was Pepper Grinder, a fantastic-looking pixel art sidescroller from developer Ahr Ech. And our little Game Boy Advance hearts were beating when we saw just how Pepper, the shipwrecked, swash-buckling pirate got around these levels — with a drill!
Yes! Our hearts were racing as we watched Pepper zip and zoom around with her trusty power tool. This is the high-speed sequel to Drill Dozer we've always wanted, and now we're getting it in 2023! She's even named her drill — Grinder.
Here's a summary of the game from the eShop page:
"Pepper Grinder is an action-packed pirate adventure starring the titular Pepper, a seafaring soul with a passion for prospecting, and Grinder, her super-powered drilling device.
Shipwrecked and robbed of her treasure, Pepper must spin up her trusty sidearm to reclaim what the mischievous Narlings stole. Armed with Grinder, Pepper burrows through terrain & water, controls machines, and pulverises all enemies blocking the way towards recovering her missing fortune - with interest!
Pepper's progress will not be that simple, however, as mysterious beings begin to emerge from the shadows..."
Essentially, this looks like Drill Dozer with Sonic Colours' Drill Wisp mechanic. To get around you'll need to dig deep and get down in the mud to solve puzzles and fight enemies. There are stunning-looking pixel art insects, crystallised cogs, and narwhals (maybe??) using rubber rings to navigate your way past in this lovely side-scrolling action platformer.
What did you think of Pepper Grinder during today's Indie World? Drill down in the comments and let us know!
Comments (10)
It looks like Drill Dozer on energy drinks, and I am here for it. This looks really fun!
This was one of the highlights of the Showcase for me. It looks great.
The highlight of the show for me. The way every action just feels so visceral and crunchy with that gorgeous pixel art backing everything up feels so goddamn satisfying to look at. I've never played Drill Dozer myself (though have absolutely wanted to since it both looks fantastic and is one of the few non-Pokemon games Game Freak worked on) but I am highly considering picking this up, Devolver and Ahr Ech seem to have hit a home run with this one!
And of course it also happens to be the one game from today's Indie World with no concrete release date/month. Why is the world cruel.
Just watched a play through of level 1-1. An eye will be kept on this one.
This game looks like it has something. Not too sure how much longevity I saw in it, but certainly looked like something you'd want to have a go at.
This was the highlight for me. The game looks like it has real good rhythm, and I do love a game with a good rhythm.
Very interesting game, well definitely keep an eye on this one.
WHOA. I didn't know about Drill Dozer, but it's a totally 100% ape of the anime Gurren Lagann. The GBA game design of the character is very close to GL. The gameplay I see here in Pepper Grinder is very reminiscent of how GL starts before the main character finds the mech.
All of that has me intrigued about the game mechanics. Going to have to keep an eye on the reviews for this. Might have to find that old GBA game too.
Can we get farmers only next?
Yeah, this definitely has those Drill Dozer vibes. A classic I have fond memories of. This game looks like it was clearly inspired but has plenty of its own original ideas too. One to keep an eye on for sure.
Tap here to load 10 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...