Thunderful has announced that it will be bringing Space Lizard Studios' creepy cardboard roguelite, Paper Cut Mansion, to the Switch on 5th December, 2022.

There are many of us out there who find the aesthetic design of Paper Mario somewhat off-putting - just look at those ever-staring those cold dead eyes. Paper Cut Mansion takes these chills and looks to dial them up to 11, with a spooky mystery being the central aim behind exploring the creepy hand-made mansion.

To be clear, the comparisons to Paper Mario end with the crafted aesthetic. There's no jumping on mushrooms or riding on cute dinosaurs to be had here. Instead, you will play as a Police Detective, walking dimly-lit corridors and taking on groups of enemies - yes, roguelite style - as you attempt to solve puzzles and move from one room to the next.

Though the game doesn't seem to have quite the hand-crafted charm achieved by some others in the race, it is always interesting to see that style put to a wholly different vibe.

For more information on Paper Cut Mansion and a closer look at some screenshots, check out the following from Thunderful Games:

In Paper Cut Mansion, you play as Toby, a police detective arriving at the road leading to the enigmatic old mansion. As you seek to unfold the truth behind the ominous place, you will need to use a keen eye and your sharp detective skills, with each run giving you the opportunity to collect another piece of evidence to be tacked on the Evidence Board. Intrigue is further added to the mysterious vibe of the mansion through a dimension-hopping mechanic that lets you leap between alternate versions of the same location, adding a different perspective to the gameplay and atmosphere as you uncover new secrets.

An intriguing cast of characters will be met as you explore in Paper Cut Mansion. You will find those that may help or hinder you: some will offer quests that can earn you valuable rewards, some will try to hide and some may even have a more malicious intent toward you.

Paper Cut Mansion unfolds on the Switch eShop on 5th December for £16.99 / €19.99 / $19.99.