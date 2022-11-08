Blizzard's new free-to-play title Overwatch 2 has been available for just over a month now on all platforms including the Switch, and it seems to have had a healthy population growth in that time frame, despite "mass DDoS attacks", the removal of heroes and a number of other bugs.

In the company's third-quarter financial results, Activision Blizzard announced 35 million players had already tried out the game so far, no additional information about this was provided. The previous update last month revealed the game reached 25 million players in its first 10 days.

Apparently, the sequel's average player numbers have been "more than double" of the original Overwatch game. Blizzard also commented on the amount of spending, noting how "player investment is also off to a strong start" - to the point it's expected to be a "meaningful contributor" to Blizzard's fourth-quarter earnings.

Last weekend, Blizzard announced a new tank hero would be joining the lineup on December 6th.