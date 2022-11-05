Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Overwatch 2 has been available for just over a month now, and Blizzard has already announced a new hero.

During the Overwatch League Grand Finals, the company revealed Ramattra - the leader of Null Sector, who is "on a mission" to create a better world for Omnics... at any cost, apparently.





Ramattra, The leader of Null Sector, is on a mission to create a better world for his people. “No more.”Ramattra, The leader of Null Sector, is on a mission to create a better world for his people. pic.twitter.com/3UQGuqiHsh November 5, 2022

This new hero is joining the game's tank lineup, and will be made available at the beginning of Season Two from December 6th onwards. Blizzard will be sharing more details about this new pick in the weeks leading up to the second season.