If you're still playing Blizzard's free-to-play title Overwatch 2 on a regular basis, you might be interested to know there's a double XP event taking place this weekend between the 24th and 28th of November.

During this time players will receive twice the amount of XP from matches. There'll also be some login rewards up for grabs including a "Junker Queen "Five Fingers" highlight intro (22nd - 26th November), and Kiriko " On the Wind" highlight intro (27th November - 2nd December).

In addition to this, Blizzard will be showing a "first-look gameplay trailer" of Ramattra on 26th November. This will give players a look at the hero's two distinct forms, Omnic and Nemesis - allowing players flexibility when protecting their teams. Ramattra will join the lineup next month on December 6th: