As you might recall, Nintendo and Niantic are currently celebrating the first-year anniversary of Pikmin Bloom on mobile.

The game's been hosting a series of exciting "first anniversary events" and the latest one happens to be a crossover with Pikmin 3 Deluxe, which got a release on the Nintendo Switch in 2020.

From November 15th until December 9th, Pikmin Deluxe players will be able to obtain badges for the three main characters of Pikmin 3 Deluxe - Alph, Brittany and Charlie, and also meet the special Decor Pikmin.

Clear tasks to obtain badges featuring characters from the game, and meet some very special Decor Pikmin starting 11/28!



We also have a special gift for those who have played Pikmin 3 Deluxe!



Players who have played Pikmin 3 Deluxe in the past will also receive a limited-time gift - an Onion-style Backpack present. Nintendo accounts with a play history of Pikmin 3 including the trial, download or package version will be able to access a code via My Nintendo.

