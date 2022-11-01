It's now been a year since Niantic's Pikmin Bloom game for mobile devices was made available in certain parts of the world.

In an official blog on the game website, the creators thanked the community for their support over the past year with a short message and told fans to stay tuned for more "exciting" things:

"We hope that everybody has enjoyed walking, covering the world with beautiful flowers, and keeping in touch with friends and family through the Weekly Challenges over the last year, and are excited for everything that’s to come."

As part of the game's anniversary celebrations, Pikmin Bloom will be hosting a "full month" of events and activities throughout November. Here's a graphic of the schedule from the official game site:

This first event from November 1st to November 14th will require players to join and clear event tasks from their activity list to obtain Gold Seedlings that grow into "1st Anniversary Snack" Decor Pikmin. There are seven types of Pikmin all up: Red, Yellow, Blue, Purple, White, Rock and Winged. Learn more on the website and check out our review, if you haven't already: