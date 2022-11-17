It's all about Pokémon this week, but there are plenty of other Nintendo Switch games to look forward to beyond this. Coming early next year in January is Fire Emblem Engage by Intelligent Systems.

Ahead of the game's release, Nintendo has release another new trailer titled 'The Divine Dragon Awakens!'. Although there's no gameplay on display, there are some absolutely stunning cutscenes. We also get a much better look at many of characters in the game - including the new hero Alear as well as the old favourite Marth. Here is the latest trailer in all its glory:

And here's a bit more about the game's story, direct from the PR:

"In a war against the Fell Dragon, four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil. One thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken. As a Divine Dragon, use rich strategies and robust customization to meet your destiny – to collect Emblem Rings scattered across the world and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos. Summon and fight alongside legendary heroes from past Fire Emblem games, like Marth and Celica, and add their power to yours in this new story. The turn-based, tactical battle system the Fire Emblem series is known for returns with a fresh cast of characters you can customize and Engage with to carefully craft your strategy."

