Update [Thu 17th Nov, 2022 16:05 GMT]: The Switch eShop Black Friday sale teased earlier in the week by Nintendo UK is now live, with up to 75% off a host of Switch games. Some of the big-name titles include Metroid Dread, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Octopath Traveler, and Dragon Quest XI.
Below is a list of just some of the highlights — click on the column headers to sort alphabetically or by price. You might want to consider stocking up on some discounted eShop credit from our store, too (remember to use code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout):
Original story [Tue 15th Nov, 2022 17:15 GMT]: We are still a little way away from Black Friday, 2022 (25th November) though that hasn't stopped Nintendo UK from getting into the sales spirit as it has today announced that its eShop sale will start this Thursday - 17th November. Yep, nowhere near Black Friday itself.
The announcement came in the form of a tweet from @NintendoUK and it specifies that the sale is for the eShop only - so don't go expecting any discounts on Mario LEGO just yet.
Of course, while Nintendo has provided the bread of what is sure to be a tasty sales sandwich, it is missing all of the filling. We are still in the dark about which publishers will be getting involved and to what levels the games will be discounted.
Combine this with the fact that we are also currently unsure as to whether any region outside of Europe will be getting a similar early offer and it's fair to say that we actually know very little for the moment. What we do know is that it is kicking off later this week.
Elsewhere, we heard just a few weeks ago of the sales plans for My Nintendo Store US, which will be offering discounts on boxed games and merchandise alike. There is currently no word on what will be going on with the eShop during the period, but you'll be able to find out all of the pre-sale day information for both the US and the UK in our handy guide soon.
