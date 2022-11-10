Wishlist Wonderland
Image: Nintendo

What's on your Christmas wishlist this year? Is it a pony? A new vacuum cleaner? World peace? A Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Console Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition With Nintendo Switch Dock (Special Design)? It's gotta be the last one, right? You're here on Nintendo Life, and the one thing we have in common is that we all want the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Console Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition With Nintendo Switch Dock (Special Design)!

However, if your Winter Wishlists are remarkably un-Nintendo this year, and you live in North America, then you could be in luck. Nintendo representatives will be travelling to 15 malls across the USA to bring Nintendo-flavoured holiday tidings to everyone, and ensuring that the House of Mario makes it under your tree this year. Or else.

Wishlist Wonderland
Image: Nintendo

Below is a list of the malls taking part in Nintendo's "Wishlist Wonderland", all of which will host the event from November 18th to December 27th:

Market Location Address

Atlanta, GA

Perimeter Mall

4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA 30346

Boston, MA

Burlington Mall

75 Middlesex Turnpike

Burlington, MA 01803

Chicago, IL

Woodfield Mall

5 Woodfield Mall

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Cincinnati, OH

Kenwood Towne Center

7875 Montgomery Rd.

Cincinnati, OH 45236

Dallas, TX

Grapevine Mills

3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy

Grapevine, TX 76051

Houston, TX

Memorial City Mall

303 Memorial City Way

Houston, TX 77024

Los Angeles, CA

Del Amo Fashion Center

3525 W. Carson St.

Torrance, CA 90503

Minneapolis, MN

Mall of America

2131 Lindau Lane

Bloomington, MN 55425

New York, NY

Queens Center

90-15 Queens Blvd.

Queens, NY 11373

Orlando, FL

The Florida Mall

8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32809

Philadelphia, PA

King of Prussia Mall

160 N. Gulph Rd.

King of Prussia, PA 19406

Phoenix, AZ

Arrowhead Towne Center

7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center

Glendale, AZ 85308

San Jose, CA

Westfield Valley Fair

2855 Stevens Creek Blvd.

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Seattle, WA

Alderwood Mall

3000 184th St. SW

Lynnwood, WA 98037

Washington D.C.

Tysons Corner Center

1961 Chain Bridge Rd.

Tysons Corner, VA 22102

Visitors to the Wishlist Wonderland will have the opportunity to play demos of "select Nintendo Switch games", which includes Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the new Pokémon Scarlet & Violet games, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Minecraft, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Alongside demos, there will also be an interactive display that lets people learn about games, offers, and giveaways, plus the chance to earn My Nintendo points by checking in.

The aim of these events is to introduce a little more Nintendo into the wishlists of shoppers, presumably instead of all the boring things they thought they wanted.

Do you live near any of these malls? Are you going to visit Nintendo's Christmas-In-November Wonderland? Tell us in the comments.