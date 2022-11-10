What's on your Christmas wishlist this year? Is it a pony? A new vacuum cleaner? World peace? A Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Console Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition With Nintendo Switch Dock (Special Design)? It's gotta be the last one, right? You're here on Nintendo Life, and the one thing we have in common is that we all want the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Console Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition With Nintendo Switch Dock (Special Design)!
However, if your Winter Wishlists are remarkably un-Nintendo this year, and you live in North America, then you could be in luck. Nintendo representatives will be travelling to 15 malls across the USA to bring Nintendo-flavoured holiday tidings to everyone, and ensuring that the House of Mario makes it under your tree this year. Or else.
Below is a list of the malls taking part in Nintendo's "Wishlist Wonderland", all of which will host the event from November 18th to December 27th:
|Market
|Location
|Address
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Perimeter Mall
|
4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30346
|
Boston, MA
|
Burlington Mall
|
75 Middlesex Turnpike
Burlington, MA 01803
|
Chicago, IL
|
Woodfield Mall
|
5 Woodfield Mall
Schaumburg, IL 60173
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Kenwood Towne Center
|
7875 Montgomery Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45236
|
Dallas, TX
|
Grapevine Mills
|
3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
|
Houston, TX
|
Memorial City Mall
|
303 Memorial City Way
Houston, TX 77024
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Del Amo Fashion Center
|
3525 W. Carson St.
Torrance, CA 90503
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Mall of America
|
2131 Lindau Lane
Bloomington, MN 55425
|
New York, NY
|
Queens Center
|
90-15 Queens Blvd.
Queens, NY 11373
|
Orlando, FL
|
The Florida Mall
|
8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL 32809
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
King of Prussia Mall
|
160 N. Gulph Rd.
King of Prussia, PA 19406
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Arrowhead Towne Center
|
7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center
Glendale, AZ 85308
|
San Jose, CA
|
Westfield Valley Fair
|
2855 Stevens Creek Blvd.
Santa Clara, CA 95050
|
Seattle, WA
|
Alderwood Mall
|
3000 184th St. SW
Lynnwood, WA 98037
|
Washington D.C.
|
Tysons Corner Center
|
1961 Chain Bridge Rd.
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Visitors to the Wishlist Wonderland will have the opportunity to play demos of "select Nintendo Switch games", which includes Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the new Pokémon Scarlet & Violet games, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Minecraft, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Alongside demos, there will also be an interactive display that lets people learn about games, offers, and giveaways, plus the chance to earn My Nintendo points by checking in.
The aim of these events is to introduce a little more Nintendo into the wishlists of shoppers, presumably instead of all the boring things they thought they wanted.
Do you live near any of these malls? Are you going to visit Nintendo's Christmas-In-November Wonderland? Tell us in the comments.
No Michigan. Sad.
What no Mario Kart?! Great idea though.
Maybe they could do a better discount than they're standard 33% off select titles lol
Did one of these events a few years back and won some pretty nice freebies. (Metal water bottle and Eevee baseball cap, and a lapel pin)
No mention of prizes aside from Platinum Points this time around, though. DC is the closest one to me, and I dont feel like spending 2 hours looking for a parking spot, so I'll pass.
It's always really nice to have a Nintendo promotional event like this, after so long without them. I can't wait to fill my Christmas (or XMAS) list with lots of great new Nintendo productz!
I can't wait to fill my Hannukah list with lots of great new Nintendo productz!
I can't wait to fill my Kwanzaa list with lots of great new Nintendo productz!
