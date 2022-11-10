What's on your Christmas wishlist this year? Is it a pony? A new vacuum cleaner? World peace? A Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Console Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition With Nintendo Switch Dock (Special Design)? It's gotta be the last one, right? You're here on Nintendo Life, and the one thing we have in common is that we all want the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Console Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition With Nintendo Switch Dock (Special Design)!

However, if your Winter Wishlists are remarkably un-Nintendo this year, and you live in North America, then you could be in luck. Nintendo representatives will be travelling to 15 malls across the USA to bring Nintendo-flavoured holiday tidings to everyone, and ensuring that the House of Mario makes it under your tree this year. Or else.

Below is a list of the malls taking part in Nintendo's "Wishlist Wonderland", all of which will host the event from November 18th to December 27th:

Market Location Address Atlanta, GA Perimeter Mall 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. Atlanta, GA 30346 Boston, MA Burlington Mall 75 Middlesex Turnpike Burlington, MA 01803 Chicago, IL Woodfield Mall 5 Woodfield Mall Schaumburg, IL 60173 Cincinnati, OH Kenwood Towne Center 7875 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45236 Dallas, TX Grapevine Mills 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy Grapevine, TX 76051 Houston, TX Memorial City Mall 303 Memorial City Way Houston, TX 77024 Los Angeles, CA Del Amo Fashion Center 3525 W. Carson St. Torrance, CA 90503 Minneapolis, MN Mall of America 2131 Lindau Lane Bloomington, MN 55425 New York, NY Queens Center 90-15 Queens Blvd. Queens, NY 11373 Orlando, FL The Florida Mall 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32809 Philadelphia, PA King of Prussia Mall 160 N. Gulph Rd. King of Prussia, PA 19406 Phoenix, AZ Arrowhead Towne Center 7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center Glendale, AZ 85308 San Jose, CA Westfield Valley Fair 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd. Santa Clara, CA 95050 Seattle, WA Alderwood Mall 3000 184th St. SW Lynnwood, WA 98037 Washington D.C. Tysons Corner Center 1961 Chain Bridge Rd. Tysons Corner, VA 22102

Visitors to the Wishlist Wonderland will have the opportunity to play demos of "select Nintendo Switch games", which includes Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the new Pokémon Scarlet & Violet games, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Minecraft, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Alongside demos, there will also be an interactive display that lets people learn about games, offers, and giveaways, plus the chance to earn My Nintendo points by checking in.

The aim of these events is to introduce a little more Nintendo into the wishlists of shoppers, presumably instead of all the boring things they thought they wanted.

Do you live near any of these malls? Are you going to visit Nintendo's Christmas-In-November Wonderland? Tell us in the comments.