The Season of Light is almost over in Pokémon GO, but Niantic has already announced that the next season is going to start off with a bang.

Season nine, Mythical Wishes, will begin on 1st December and its opening event is bound to be a big one for fans of the Gen III starters. As if this article's title wasn't enough of a clue, Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken and Mega Swampert will make their Pokémon GO debut in the Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day on 3rd December from 14:00-17:00 local time.

The event will see the three Hoenn starters in their Mega Evolved form appearing in Mega Raids, with each up for a shiny encounter if you get lucky. On top of this, any Sceptile, Blaziken or Swampert caught during the event will know a special Charged Attack, with the Grass-Type starter knowing Frenzy Plant, the Fire-Type knowing Blast Burn and the Water-Type rounding it out with Hydro Cannon.

There will also be event tickets available to purchase during the period for $5 (changing for your local currency). These tickets will grant bonuses including additional Raid Passes, bonus XP and Stardust, and an increased chance at landing Rare Candy XL. The tickets will be available from 14:00-22:00 (local time) on 3rd December.

It is worth bearing in mind that these tickets are by no means essential and you will still be able to take part in the event just as well without one.