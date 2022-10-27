If you've been enjoying Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak since it launched in June, you're no doubt looking forward to the next free title update, due out in "late" November.

Capcom has slowly been sharing more details about this next update, and now in its latest post on social media, the game's director has revealed the Monster Hunter team will be adding the ability to boost the maximum shelling level.

Here's a brief explanation about this particular boost, along with a screenshot:

"As part of Free Title Update 3, we will be adding the ability to boost the Shelling Level for Shelling Lv 6 or Lv 7 Gunlances in Qurious Crafting (the maximum is Lv 8). We hope this helps to widen the variety of weapon selections for players." - Suzuki, #Sunbreak Director

Apart from this, the third free title update will also include variant monsters and powered-up monsters. This update will be followed by more free title updates in 2023. Here's the current roadmap, including what's already been released:

Are you excited about the next title update coming to Monster Hunter? Excited about this boost? Comment below.