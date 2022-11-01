Publisher Gameloft has announced that the modern revival of The Oregon Trail will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch after a period of exclusivity on Apple Arcade.
No firm release date has been set at the time of writing, but in a recent tweet, Gameloft stated that players will be able to play the "global phenomenon" by the end of November, so chances are the game will launch at some point in the next few weeks.
Here's a breakdown of The Oregon Trail from Gameloft:
"Experience The Oregon Trail like never before. A modern twist on the trials and tribulations of the road to Oregon, this official successor to the global phenomenon will immerse players in exhilarating journeys ranging from the historically accurate to the totally extreme. Players will pick their traveling party, stock the wagon with supplies, and embark on an adventure filled with tough choices, new dangers, and unexpected situations. Surviving blizzards, broken limbs, snakebites, exhaustion, starvation, and the dreaded dysentery is no small feat; all the while navigating an untamed frontier to get your party to their new life in Oregon before the winter. Track down a missing party in the aftermath of a fierce blizzard, transport volatile gunpowder through blistering desert heat, compete in challenging hunting mini-games, and meet a broad cast of historic figures. With procedurally selected random events where players’ choices affect their party and future game events, there’s always a new adventure on the horizon every time you play."
The Oregon Trail will cost $29.99 on the Nintendo eShop. As soon as we know the final release date, we'll be sure to let you know!
Is this one you'll be adding to your Switch collection? Pack your wagon and let us know in the comments below!
[source nintendoeverything.com]
Comments (4)
Actually kinda intrigued by this one. Didn't grow up with it like some other folks around my age (altho I'm not sure it's even been a big thing in Europe) but the idea seems cool.
And I already saw people say this one got rid of all the super obnoxious, randomized stuff that literally killed your runs in the original. I think you had an overabundance of making a choice and something almost entirely unrelated just killing off your characters?
@Dom_31 The randomness was the whole thing though. And it was authentic to the Oregon Trail itself. What's even the challenge if they got rid of the randomness
@Kieroni did I miss where they said the randomness was gone.
Hmm I dunno, the original was traumatizing enough back in jr. high. Dysentery, broken limbs, frostbite, starvation… I never made it to Oregon once! But the rabbit and deer hunting was a fun little shoot em’up amidst the despair. It was the closest thing to a video game available at school!
Tap here to load 4 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...