Publisher Gameloft has announced that the modern revival of The Oregon Trail will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch after a period of exclusivity on Apple Arcade.

No firm release date has been set at the time of writing, but in a recent tweet, Gameloft stated that players will be able to play the "global phenomenon" by the end of November, so chances are the game will launch at some point in the next few weeks.





At the end of November, you'll be able to play the cultural phenomenon on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Store! Add The Oregon Trail to the Wishlist on Steam: pic.twitter.com/4fIL1e1Z61 Pack your wagons! #TheOregonTrail game is coming to #PC and #Nintendo soon!At the end of November, you'll be able to play the cultural phenomenon on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Store! Add The Oregon Trail to the Wishlist on Steam: https://t.co/BwRgFhYDoV October 31, 2022

Here's a breakdown of The Oregon Trail from Gameloft:

"Experience The Oregon Trail like never before. A modern twist on the trials and tribulations of the road to Oregon, this official successor to the global phenomenon will immerse players in exhilarating journeys ranging from the historically accurate to the totally extreme. Players will pick their traveling party, stock the wagon with supplies, and embark on an adventure filled with tough choices, new dangers, and unexpected situations. Surviving blizzards, broken limbs, snakebites, exhaustion, starvation, and the dreaded dysentery is no small feat; all the while navigating an untamed frontier to get your party to their new life in Oregon before the winter. Track down a missing party in the aftermath of a fierce blizzard, transport volatile gunpowder through blistering desert heat, compete in challenging hunting mini-games, and meet a broad cast of historic figures. With procedurally selected random events where players’ choices affect their party and future game events, there’s always a new adventure on the horizon every time you play."

The Oregon Trail will cost $29.99 on the Nintendo eShop. As soon as we know the final release date, we'll be sure to let you know!

