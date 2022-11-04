Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We have just about gotten over the chills that the cute but particularly creepy Little Inferno gave us when it was released on the Wii U back in 2012 (then the Switch in 2017). Fortunately, or unfortunately if you're not ready to go back, Tomorrow Corporation has announced that there is more to come, with the 'Ho Ho Holiday' expansion coming soon to Switch.

The additional content looks to build on the strong simplicity of what came before it. You sit in front of a virtual fire and you burn things. That's it. But where Little Inferno really managed to get under your skin was with the constant feeling that there was something more under the surface, something that you had to continue with the story to find out.

The 'Ho Ho Holiday' expansion will do just that. Looking at the trailer above, it looks like there is a new story to be told, new toys to be burnt and more chills to be had. For more detail on what is to be included in the expansion, check out the following from Tomorrow Corporation:

- A scary new holiday story… something is coming!

- A new holiday catalog with 20 new toys… with curious new properties.

- A Mysterious new character.

- More than 50 new combos.

- Infinite Yule Log. Start a fire and leave it burning with infinite logs for a cozy ambiance.

- The original campaign of Little Inferno is also always available to play.

- Available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Ukrainian!

The holiday expansion is set to release on Steam on 18th November, before heading to Switch at a later date. As soon as we can be more specific with the date, we will be sure to update you all; but until then, we have done 10 years of waiting already, surely a little longer can't hurt.

Are you excited to return to Little Inferno? Give us your memories of the game in the comments below!