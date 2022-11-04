We have just about gotten over the chills that the cute but particularly creepy Little Inferno gave us when it was released on the Wii U back in 2012 (then the Switch in 2017). Fortunately, or unfortunately if you're not ready to go back, Tomorrow Corporation has announced that there is more to come, with the 'Ho Ho Holiday' expansion coming soon to Switch.
The additional content looks to build on the strong simplicity of what came before it. You sit in front of a virtual fire and you burn things. That's it. But where Little Inferno really managed to get under your skin was with the constant feeling that there was something more under the surface, something that you had to continue with the story to find out.
The 'Ho Ho Holiday' expansion will do just that. Looking at the trailer above, it looks like there is a new story to be told, new toys to be burnt and more chills to be had. For more detail on what is to be included in the expansion, check out the following from Tomorrow Corporation:
- A scary new holiday story… something is coming!
- A new holiday catalog with 20 new toys… with curious new properties.
- A Mysterious new character.
- More than 50 new combos.
- Infinite Yule Log. Start a fire and leave it burning with infinite logs for a cozy ambiance.
- The original campaign of Little Inferno is also always available to play.
- Available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Ukrainian!
The holiday expansion is set to release on Steam on 18th November, before heading to Switch at a later date. As soon as we can be more specific with the date, we will be sure to update you all; but until then, we have done 10 years of waiting already, surely a little longer can't hurt.
Are you excited to return to Little Inferno? Give us your memories of the game in the comments below!
Comments (13)
It's rare that I bother to go back to games that I've moved on from when they get more content but I'll absolutely be playing this. Little Inferno was so good.
Played this a bit on Wii U.
Refreshingly subversive, given its anti-consumerist theme.
Huh, this is pretty cool.
Wow, can't believe it's been 10 years since I played the whole thing in one sitting on my Wii U gamepad. Is this a free or paid expansion?
Release it on Wii U, cowards!
A very pleasant surprise, this one. I found the original delightfully inventive and unexpectedly moving.
....Well this was random. lol
Nice, I've never played anything else like this game so it's cool that it's getting new content after all these years. Just a shame I probably won't be able to play it without re-buying the game, since I only have it on Wii U.
Burn it all down! Sadly I don't think I'll go back since I bought this on wiiu.
Is this game like world of goo? it reminds me of that.
After we got this my kids desperately wanted to put things in our actual fireplace (they were 4 when it came out originally).
They'll probably LOVE the update!
This is somehow the 2nd revival of a 2012 indie game with new content I've heard of this week.
@WaffleBoat essentially the same company that made it but no it's nothing like world of goo. Lil Inferno is really fun but a bit on the short side so it might be worth picking it up when it's discounted.
Like most of Tomorrow’s stuff, the one thing it’s really missing is a docked mode.
