Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

LEGO Brawls released on the Switch back in September to a less than favourable reception - we gave it a 4/10 in our review. But Bandai Namco is hoping to turn this all around for the Holidays as it has today announced a festive update, 'Jingle Brawls', will be available throughout December.

The update promises to add 22 new Minifigures to the game (adding to its already expansive character customisation options) as well as a brand new Christmassy stage - The Winter Wonderland - which will feature a toy grab game mode and "other holiday-themed content" - specificity always has been our favourite Christmas gift.

For those who don't remember the title, LEGO Brawls is a Super Smash Bros. style fighting game where up to eight players can beat the blocks out of each other while playing as small, customisable Minifigures.

One of our biggest issues with the game (alongside its poor performance on Switch) was how little it offered us at launch, despite the large price tag. With new characters and a new stage, perhaps this Holiday update will go some of the way to remedying these issues even though the game price has dropped in the months since release.

'Jingle Brawls' is scheduled to run from 1st - 31st December, presumably with the game going back to its launch state in the new year. If the update does go any way to fixing our issues with the title, then let's hope than Bandai Namco can bring in something a little more permanent soon.

What do you think of LEGO Brawls? Build your thoughts in the comments!