During Nintendo's previous financial report back in August, we reported that Kirby and the Forgotten Land had become the second best-selling Kirby game ever. Well, we can now confirm that it has surpassed the previous record holder Kirby's Dream Land as of September 30th, 2022, and is now officially the best-selling Kirby title of all time.

Nintendo confirmed that Kirby and the Forgotten Land, launched back on March 25th, sold an impressive 2.61 million units during the period of April to September 2022, bringing the game's total sales to 5.27 million. This puts it just ahead of the 5.13 million units sold by Kirby's Dream Land.

It's a mighty impressive achievement and will likely embolden Nintendo to put more focus on the franchise going forward. Having said that, it's already given Kirby fans a lot to chomp on as it is, having released the online-only title Kirby's Dream Buffet earlier this year, with plans to release Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe in February 2023.

If you're interested in Kirby and the Forgotten Land but have yet to dive in, be sure to check out our review of the game for our full verdict: