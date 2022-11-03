It's been a busy week in the latest Japanese charts from Famitsu! And while the top spot remains unchallenged — with Splatoon 3 still clinging on firmly — nearly every other game in this week's software chart is a new release.
The big new game for Switch owners in the week of 24th to 30th October was Bayonetta 3. PlatinumGames' long-awaited sequel debuts at number 2 in the charts, just over 10,000 copies behind Splatoon 3 at 41,285 units. For comparison, Bayonetta 2 reportedly sold around 39,000 copies on Wii U in its first week.
Persona 5 Royal on Switch is the only other holdover from last week's charts, dropping to 9th, while the PlayStation has had a decent week with both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Star Ocean: The Divine Force cracking into the top ten on both PS4 and PS5. Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits rounds out the top five with a decent 23,297 units shifted, while Needy Streamer Overload and Aquarium. are the other new Switch releases.
Here's the lowdown on this week's charts:
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 51,547 (3,235,701)
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo, 10/28/22) – 41,285 (New)
- [PS4] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix, 10/27/22) – 27,001 (New)
- [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 24,371 (New)
- [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 23,297 (New)
- [PS5] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 17,710 (New)
- [PS5] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix, 10/27/22) – 17,177 (New)
- [NSW] Aquarium. Limited Edition (Entergram, 10/27/22) – 13,199 (New)
- [NSW] Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS, 10/21/22) – 12,040 (58,038)
- [NSW] Needy Streamer Overload (WSS playground, 10/27/22) – 11,693 (New)
In the hardware charts, however, there's a big shock. For the first time, we can think of, the PlayStation 5 has outsold all Switch models to be the best-selling console of the week. Shifting 34,287 units compared to the OLED's 23,399, it's been a healthy week for Sony's big white tower as console stock has been gradually increasing over the past month. The Switch Lite has slipped below 1,000 unit sales this week, while the PS5 Digital has outsold the Xbox Series S. The original Switch still rounds out the top three consoles.
- PlayStation 5 – 34,287 (1,784,024)
- Switch OLED Model – 23,399 (2,848,168)
- Switch – 14,262 (18,810,677)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,579 (282,625)
- Xbox Series S – 1,921 (209,115)
- Xbox Series X – 1,753 (166,556)
- Switch Lite – 973 (4,903,333)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 56 (1,189,088)
- PlayStation 4 – 11 (7,819,943)
We're interested to see if the PlayStation 5 can keep up this momentum. We're in November, now — the month of Pokémon — and we expect the Switch to get back to the top of the tree soon enough.
As always, let us know what you think of the latest Japanese charts in the comments!
[source gematsu.com]
Comments (17)
Still can't believe the Japanese are supporting an American product such as the PS5. Where's the loyalty to their county and its products (such as the Switch)?
Cue the Nintendoom, it's Classic flavor!
Real talk though, even this late in the game Nintendo is managing massive attachment ratios for even games that struggle elsewhere.
And I am talking the "B Class" of games. Bayonetta, Disgaea, even Falcom is getting equal support from Switch as to their heyday in the west. That's pretty massive considering how slow growth was for them.
23,999 +14,262+973= 39,234
Pretty sure that's greater than the PS5 sales listed there .... aha.
@Magician Erm Sony is Japanese, its Xbox which is American
@Magician The Switch has been out for much longer than the PS5 so a lot of people already have it. Also the PS5 is Japanese.
Given how much lower Switch OLED is compared to previous weeks, this looks like a stock issue.
@Bunkerneath Sony Corp is still headquartered in Japan, but PlayStation is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. Sony moved the corporate headquarters for SCE in 2016, so in technicality, it's an American product now. Also, Sony has stripped their Tokyo headquarters and moved some of the other divisions elsewhere.
Japan is now considered is secondary or tertiary market to Sony. Nintendo Co treats Japan as it's primary.
@Bunkerneath @Paddle1 Sony is a Japanese company, yes. However, the Playstation portion is headquartered in California. So...no, it's American. Next thing you'll say is that the PS5 wasn't designed by an American, lol.
Not really Nintendo related, but I hope Star Ocean 6 does well enough to keep the lights on at Tri Ace. Would be sad to see that studio go
@Rosona You made a mistake. It's not 23.999 bit 23.399. The Switch is at 38.634 units and the PS5 is at 38.866 units.
Tomorrow the Pokémon OLED is releasing. Next week's numbers for the Switch will be big. They're most likely stockpiling for that right now.
@Magician haha. Guess we were typing at the same time.
Rare occurrance for jsut one week. For the following weeks, Switch OLED will be back at the top spot.
@Paraka DOOOOOMMMMED
@Rosona do you expect fair reporting here? Haha. My first thoughts exactly was the OLED plus V2 means it outsold the PS5, but they're still treated as separate SKUs. Anyhow, Nintendoom is a specialty here.
How come there wasn’t a mention that Switch HW was low on Stock? You know like how it’s usually mentioned as an excuse for PS5 all the time when it was behind Switch?
The PS5 sold 232 more units than the Switch this week?!
Nintendo is dewwwwwwmeed!!!
PS5 & PS5 Digital outsell the combined Switch family this week in Japan. It's all in preparation of the OLED Pokomon edition coming in. So buyers / retailers are holding back on the Switch models last week.
If the Pokomon edition isn't going to boost sales as expected, then we can see market saturation for the Switch taking form on it's home market.
