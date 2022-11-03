It's been a busy week in the latest Japanese charts from Famitsu! And while the top spot remains unchallenged — with Splatoon 3 still clinging on firmly — nearly every other game in this week's software chart is a new release.

The big new game for Switch owners in the week of 24th to 30th October was Bayonetta 3. PlatinumGames' long-awaited sequel debuts at number 2 in the charts, just over 10,000 copies behind Splatoon 3 at 41,285 units. For comparison, Bayonetta 2 reportedly sold around 39,000 copies on Wii U in its first week.

Persona 5 Royal on Switch is the only other holdover from last week's charts, dropping to 9th, while the PlayStation has had a decent week with both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Star Ocean: The Divine Force cracking into the top ten on both PS4 and PS5. Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits rounds out the top five with a decent 23,297 units shifted, while Needy Streamer Overload and Aquarium. are the other new Switch releases.

Here's the lowdown on this week's charts:

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 51,547 (3,235,701) [NSW] Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo, 10/28/22) – 41,285 (New) [PS4] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix, 10/27/22) – 27,001 (New) [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 24,371 (New) [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 23,297 (New) [PS5] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 17,710 (New) [PS5] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix, 10/27/22) – 17,177 (New) [NSW] Aquarium. Limited Edition (Entergram, 10/27/22) – 13,199 (New) [NSW] Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS, 10/21/22) – 12,040 (58,038) [NSW] Needy Streamer Overload (WSS playground, 10/27/22) – 11,693 (New)

In the hardware charts, however, there's a big shock. For the first time, we can think of, the PlayStation 5 has outsold all Switch models to be the best-selling console of the week. Shifting 34,287 units compared to the OLED's 23,399, it's been a healthy week for Sony's big white tower as console stock has been gradually increasing over the past month. The Switch Lite has slipped below 1,000 unit sales this week, while the PS5 Digital has outsold the Xbox Series S. The original Switch still rounds out the top three consoles.

PlayStation 5 – 34,287 (1,784,024)

Switch OLED Model – 23,399 (2,848,168)

Switch – 14,262 (18,810,677)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,579 (282,625)

Xbox Series S – 1,921 (209,115)

Xbox Series X – 1,753 (166,556)

Switch Lite – 973 (4,903,333)

New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 56 (1,189,088)

PlayStation 4 – 11 (7,819,943)

We're interested to see if the PlayStation 5 can keep up this momentum. We're in November, now — the month of Pokémon — and we expect the Switch to get back to the top of the tree soon enough.

As always, let us know what you think of the latest Japanese charts in the comments!