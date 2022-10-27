The latest weekly Japanese charts from Famitsu have dropped, and you know what that means? Splatoon 3 is at the top again! Sales are slowly beginning to creep down though, with the ink-based shooter shifting 66,036 copies this week.

However, snapping at its heels is this week's highest-charting newcomer — Persona 5 Royal. The Switch version of Atlus' mammoth RPG sold 45,998 copies in the week of 17th October to 23rd October, while the PS5 version sold just over 5,000 units. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, another big release from last week, has failed to make the top ten.

Also stomping into the charts is Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, the latest entry in the Monster Rancher series, with a decent 24,069 units shifted. Otherwise, there's little change as per usual, with only Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 sneaking back into the top ten and a Dragon Quest X 'All-In-One' rounding out the best-sellers.

Here are the Japanese physical sales charts for last week in full:

Hardware sales have remained pretty static this past week. The Switch OLED, PS5, and standard Switch make up the top three once again with the OLED and PS5 getting a bit of a sales boost. Otherwise, Switch Lite sales have slipped down from 1,490 units to 1,186 units.

Switch OLED Model – 38,079 (2,824,769) PlayStation 5 – 26,238 (1,749,737) Switch – 15,372 (18,796,415) Xbox Series S – 3,951 (207,194) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,423 (278,046) Switch Lite – 1,186 (4,902,360) Xbox Series X – 207 (164,803) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 57 (1,189,032) PlayStation 4 – 13 (7,819,932)

With no real changes in the hardware charts this week, and Splatoon 3 still sitting in pole position, how will the Umbra Witch fare when Bayonetta 3 launches?

As always, share your thoughts on the weekly Japanese charts with us in the comments!