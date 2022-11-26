The release of Fire Emblem Engage might be just around the corner, but the spotlight is on the gacha-like mobile title Fire Emblem Heroes in the latest round of Good Smile Company figure reveals.

The latest character getting the full figure treatment is the young princess of the Emblian Empire, Veronica. No price or release date has been revealed just yet, so stay tuned for an update.

Fire Emblem Heroes made its debut on mobile devices in 2017. It's a free-to-play title, so you can download it yourself and give it a go, if you haven't already.

Good Smile also revealed a bunch of other video game-themed figures covering franchises Street Fighter and Atelier at WonHobby Gallery 2022. It's not the first time we've seen Good Smile Fire Emblem figures, either.