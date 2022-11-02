Forever Entertainment's Front Mission 1st: Remake has finally got a release date. After being teased for a November release during the last Nintendo Direct, this remake of G-Craft and Squaresoft's 1995 tactical RPG from the Super Famicom will be launching on 30th November on Switch. This will only be the second time the original Front Mission has been released in English after the 2007 Nintendo DS version, and the first time the game has made its way to European shores.

Front Mission 1st: Remake updates the visuals and gameplay, and brings in new game modes to modernise an SRPG favourite for the modern day. The remake will support English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Polish, Chinese, and Japanese languages.

Pre-orders open for the game on 16th November, and from then until 30th November, you'll get an extra 10% off on the eShop! Otherwise, it'll retail for £34.99/$34.99 USD. There's also a 15% Owner Discount available.

Here are more details about the remake from Forever Entertainment:

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake comes back with updated graphics and modern approach! Choose your side and enter the battlefield equipped with the armed Wanzer - the future of Huffman Island is in your hands. ・The game features new game mode and tweaks to the gameplay and mechanics

・The legendary soundtrack fully reorchestrated

・Original soundtrack available In the year 2090, the world's conflicts are fought using giant war machines called Wanzers. Huffman Island, the only place where the Oceania Cooperative Union (O.C.U.) and the Unified Continental States (U.C.S.) share a land border is a hotbed of conflict. With dozens of characters to meet, its mature story, and non-Manichean protagonists, Front Mission is the classic tactical Japanese RPG, finally available worldwide.

With iconic cover art from Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano, and music from renowned composers Yoko Shimomura (Live A Live, Super Mario RPG, Kingdom Hearts) and Noriko Matsueda (Final Fantasy X-2, The Bouncer), Front Mission gained a cult following back in the '90s. The franchise has over 15 entries, though the latest — Left Alive on PS4 — wasn't exactly well received, even by our friends over at Push Square.

This modern reinterpretation of the original, however, looks and sounds fantastic, and is yet another rerelease of a once-Japanese exclusive Square Enix title for the Switch. We're also getting a remake of Front Mission 2 in 2023 and Front Mission 3 sometime in the future, so keep your eyes out for those!

Tomorrow, Forever Entertainment will be premiering some brand new gameplay for its upcoming remake over on YouTube at 9am ET / 1pm GMT / 2pm CEST / 0:00am AET tomorrow, 3rd November (or time zone dependant). You can check that out below once it's live!

Will you be hopping into your Wanzer come 30th November? Suit up in the comments!