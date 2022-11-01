We said this back in 2016, and we'll say it again — a game with a title like Chompy Chomp Chomp Party is pretty hard to ignore. This multiplayer party game launched on the Wii U eShop in 2016, and on 17th November, you'll be able to get it on Switch, and it's coming with new game modes, more level themes, and a new level pack.

Developed by Utopian World of Sandwiches (another contender for the best game developer name ever), Chompy Chomp Chomp Party allows up to eight players to get together and cause chaos. In the Wii U game, there were three base modes — Chase & Chomp, Keep The Thing, and Zone Dash — but with the Switch release, there will be eight modes available off the bat, with more to come in the future.

You'll also be able to create your own levels, get some Spooky Party DLC, and play through 28 stages — this is only the beginning of this revamp, and for a good idea of what's to come, here's what the developer has shared so far:

Features:
1) 8-player local multiplayer
2) Highly customisable game options
3) Level generator for endless level layouts
4) 6 game modes (plus more with DLC)
5) 7 areas, 28 stages (plus more with DLC)

It's a party game all about embracing the chaos — and we had a really good time with it a few years back. So with even more modes, stages, and more to come, we're champing at the bit to jump back in.

For more information on the game, check out Chompy Chomp Chomp Party's official website, and let us know if you'll be picking this up for the Holiday season in the comments!