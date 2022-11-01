Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We said this back in 2016, and we'll say it again — a game with a title like Chompy Chomp Chomp Party is pretty hard to ignore. This multiplayer party game launched on the Wii U eShop in 2016, and on 17th November, you'll be able to get it on Switch, and it's coming with new game modes, more level themes, and a new level pack.

Developed by Utopian World of Sandwiches (another contender for the best game developer name ever), Chompy Chomp Chomp Party allows up to eight players to get together and cause chaos. In the Wii U game, there were three base modes — Chase & Chomp, Keep The Thing, and Zone Dash — but with the Switch release, there will be eight modes available off the bat, with more to come in the future.