The next update for Disney Dreamlight Valley will add Buzz, Woody, and a new Toy Story realm to the game, but it turns out that there's even more content that will be added alongside whatever they could find in Andy's toybox.
As teased the other day in a cryptic emoji tweet, the update was announced on the 30th November, and will arrive in the game on the 6th December alongside the new Toy Story content. We have no exact idea of what the update will contain, save for a clue left by the announcement tweet to "check out our new Key Art":
Here are some of the new things in the key art that could be added to the game:
- Winter outfits for the player
- Winter outfits for the NPCs
- Winter outfits for the critters
- Rivers freezing over
- Snow (in areas other than Frosted Heights)
- Snowmen and snowwomen
- Campfires and marshmallow roasting
- Socks
- Stitch from Lilo and Stitch
- Snowballs
- Merlin as Santa
- Something to do with the large purple volcano in the back?
- A new Orb/Pillar combo?
Another hint is in the title itself: Missions in Uncharted Space. This looks like it'll be a new questline, potentially involving Stitch (since he's an alien) and maybe Buzz (he's a space ranger). And hey, with that curious mountain... could that be Space Mountain?
We'll find out when the update gets added to the game on Tuesday, 6th December.
Comments (3)
I’ll get the game when you can have tea time with Deadpool. Seriously though if Disney wants this game to be successful they should Dump all thier IP’s onto this. I want to see Archer collapsed “asleep” on the ground at random times. I want darth vader to play a casual game of basketball woth Chip and dale. I want Thanos to be wearing mystery shack merch. I want jake pauls character from bizzardvark as a roommate. Disney can go wild and they should
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika Look at Disney Infinity, now look at this.
The volcano is actually Elsa's cave in the Forest of Valor
