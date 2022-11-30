The next update for Disney Dreamlight Valley will add Buzz, Woody, and a new Toy Story realm to the game, but it turns out that there's even more content that will be added alongside whatever they could find in Andy's toybox.

As teased the other day in a cryptic emoji tweet, the update was announced on the 30th November, and will arrive in the game on the 6th December alongside the new Toy Story content. We have no exact idea of what the update will contain, save for a clue left by the announcement tweet to "check out our new Key Art":

There's nothing small about the amount of content that awaits you in the next update for #DisneyDreamlightValley : Missions in Uncharted Space! Check out our new Key Art for a sneak peek at what's in store for you on December 6th! ✨ pic.twitter.com/naptfrZ7VB November 30, 2022

Here are some of the new things in the key art that could be added to the game:

Winter outfits for the player

Winter outfits for the NPCs

Winter outfits for the critters

Rivers freezing over

Snow (in areas other than Frosted Heights)

Snowmen and snowwomen

Campfires and marshmallow roasting

Socks

Stitch from Lilo and Stitch

Snowballs

Merlin as Santa

Something to do with the large purple volcano in the back?

A new Orb/Pillar combo?

Another hint is in the title itself: Missions in Uncharted Space. This looks like it'll be a new questline, potentially involving Stitch (since he's an alien) and maybe Buzz (he's a space ranger). And hey, with that curious mountain... could that be Space Mountain?

We'll find out when the update gets added to the game on Tuesday, 6th December.

Let us know in the comments below if you're looking forward to this next update!