Fall Guys Street Fighter
Image: Epic Games

Fall Guys wouldn't really be a property of Epic Games unless every IP under the sun was gradually brought to it the form of cosmetic items. On top of Sonic, Star Trek, Alien and the recently-released Doctor Who collections, the studio has now announced that Street Fighter will be the next franchise to get the wobbly treatment.

Shared in a blog post over on the game's official site, the team announced that a collection of Street Fighter-themed products would be landing in the Blunderdome store tomorrow. Yep, you will be able to see what it's like to take on a wild obstacle course as Ryu, Cammy or Akuma - finally!

The collection will also bring with it new emotes - a bean doing the Hadouken pose anyone? - as well as game tie-in nicknames and retro pixel art Nameplates.

Which item are you hoping to pick up first? Fight your way down to the comments to let us know!

[source fallguys.com]