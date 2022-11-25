Fall Guys wouldn't really be a property of Epic Games unless every IP under the sun was gradually brought to it the form of cosmetic items. On top of Sonic, Star Trek, Alien and the recently-released Doctor Who collections, the studio has now announced that Street Fighter will be the next franchise to get the wobbly treatment.
Shared in a blog post over on the game's official site, the team announced that a collection of Street Fighter-themed products would be landing in the Blunderdome store tomorrow. Yep, you will be able to see what it's like to take on a wild obstacle course as Ryu, Cammy or Akuma - finally!
The collection will also bring with it new emotes - a bean doing the Hadouken pose anyone? - as well as game tie-in nicknames and retro pixel art Nameplates.
Which item are you hoping to pick up first? Fight your way down to the comments to let us know!
[source fallguys.com]
Comments (5)
obligatory "Ryu has the most crossovers of any videogame character" comment
No chun li? Pain.
@Snatcher I'm completely expecting a second wave like they did with Sonic, probably with Ken, Chun Li, and maybe Guile?
I'm probably gonna get back into this game after seeing the new SpongeBob cosmetics, lol. I didn't grow up with Street Fighter, but I can appreciate its significance in the games industry, so I might try to get these costumes as well. Fall Guys is literally the only f2p game I've invested money into.
They are milking this just as much as fortnite at this point, they know people will keep paying for these skins 🙄🙄
Tap here to load 5 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...