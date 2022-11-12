Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

One of the many highlights at this week's Indie World was the "dark and disturbing" deckbuilding roguelike Inscryption.

If you were hoping to display this one on your shelf, you're in luck - with publisher Devolver Digital announcing there'll be a hard copy of the game for the Nintendo Switch. It'll be handled by Special Reserve Games and pre-orders will open the same day as the digital release on December 1st.





Get them both to cover all your digital and physical bases. Inscryption hits Nintendo Switch on December 1 and @SpecialReserves will start preorders on a delightful boxed set for Nintendo Switch and PS5 too.Get them both to cover all your digital and physical bases. pic.twitter.com/E42zrGhEYi November 11, 2022

There'll be two versions of the game available. The standard option is priced at $34.99 USD and comes with a physical copy of the game, reversible jacket artwork, and an instruction booklet. The fancier version by Special Reserve will also include a special reserve art card, sequentially number packaging, and Special Reserve Art Card. This one will set you back $49.99 USD.