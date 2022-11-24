The release of Bayonetta 3 isn't the only title PlatinumGames has been focused on in recent months. Before it arrived, the first and second Bayonetta titles on Switch received new updates (Version 1.1.0) - adding additional language options.

Now, in another update for Bayonetta 2 (Version 1.2.0), Platinum has rolled out some more fixes. Some appear to be tied to the previous update, but it's not detailed what exactly has been adjusted. Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of the official Nintendo support page:

Ver. 1.2.0 (Released November 23, 2022)

General Fixes

- Fixed an error in the Chinese (Traditional) spelling of a chapter title.