Following on from last week, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Switch has now been updated again. According to Nintendo's official Japanese support page, Version 1.2.1 includes some fixes to make the game a more enjoyable experience:

Ver. 1.2.1 (October 21, 2022

General

"We've fixed some issues to make the game more enjoyable."

The previous update, dating back to October 13th, added in Wave 2 of the DLC Expansion Pass. It includes a new hero character, new outfits including swimsuits and a challenge battle mode against difficult enemies.

This will be followed by Wave 3 early next year. You can read more about the next DLC wave in our previous post:

