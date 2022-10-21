Following on from last week, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Switch has now been updated again. According to Nintendo's official Japanese support page, Version 1.2.1 includes some fixes to make the game a more enjoyable experience:
Ver. 1.2.1 (October 21, 2022
General
"We've fixed some issues to make the game more enjoyable."
The previous update, dating back to October 13th, added in Wave 2 of the DLC Expansion Pass. It includes a new hero character, new outfits including swimsuits and a challenge battle mode against difficult enemies.
This will be followed by Wave 3 early next year. You can read more about the next DLC wave in our previous post:
Have you downloaded this latest update yet? Notice anything else? Comment below.
I love enjoyment and recreation, so fun. Circular even.
Loved this game but now that I'm finally done with it, not picking it up until the whole DLC is released, think end of 23? I'll just binge all of it then.
I haven’t finished the game yet but based on my current story progress i want the dlc to be About the founders of the city
Oh, did they patch out Ino's voicelines because her voice is pretty much unbearable
Is it even worth starting games anymore until all the updates and patches have come out
This DLC was good, being able to save party formations is awesome, but it's definetly geared towards players who just started or are in the mid point.
Noponic Champion is a mediocre class at best that wants you to get knocked out multiple times to get max power, losing all aggro in the process, meaning it's a tank that needs time to get going and has a very hard time getting and maintaining aggro.
The only good part of the kit is having a break art with no positional requirements, but even that is not great as it means attackers won't get talent art charge for using it >.<
Final nail in the coffin is being obtainable at a point not too far away from the point where you can get Ashera. The best tank class and hero in the game!
Challenge mode is the same thing. Not challenging at all for people with endgame set-ups and is mostly useful for getting strong accessories early in the game.
I've also never cared for swimsuits in JRPG's so yeah...
@MajinSoul
XB3 was - beside the music - a worst experience. They learned nothing from the "Remember me!"-***** in XB2 and made it standard here. Each character has just one or two punch lines and instead of just shutting up, they repeat the same sentence up to 6 times a minute.
Total crap. Not to mention the same repetitive behavior when a fight ends. I wanted to murder someone you claims for the thousands time he is the MVP.
@Geit_de You were all thinking it....
@GamingFan4Lyf Well done, lmao!😄
This game was wonderful but already overlong. Much of the content near the end felt redundant. As if they just added more side quests for the sake of it. They distracted too much from the main plot, which was amazing for the largest part.
How I’d love a super polished Xenoblade game that takes under 80 hours to 100%
I do appreciate any and all efforts to make a game more enjoyable. ...Especially when I'll go back to it when more (if not all) of the DLC drops. I loved my time with the game from start to finish, but 130+ hours warrants a break lol.
@PinderSchloss For me the game kinda loses its steam after chapter 5.. hopefully we can get post story or something soon (really hope we can see them reunite again).
Overall XB3 is a fantastic game with great story (that newborn baby scene at City was so beautiful.. I cried because they were so innocent. Probably the best scene in the entire XB3 for me), plot twist, cast and soundtrack.
Out of the three Xenoblade games (except X), the best one for me is still Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition.
So I’m on Chapter 4 and I’m waiting for it to pick up. Lost interest for the past few weeks but I’d love to give it another go. I want it to be good, but so much of the character interactions seem forced and the combat feels kind of dumbed down compared to XC1
Does it get better?!?!!
Sooo many hours…
I'm 70 hours in and still not done... it's great! But I do want to get to other games eventually.
